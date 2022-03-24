'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' star Disha Parmar calls women b****y and rude, husband Rahul Vaidya reacts

Actress Disha Parmar is currently charming her fans with her splendid performance of Priya in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.' However, apart from her well-wishers, Disha has encountered some rude female netizens on social media, and she shared her concern on Twitter. Disha tweeted, "Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be! Like ! Relax Lady! #just."

Why is it that women are actually the most bitchy & rude to one another (even on social media) than Men can ever be!

Like ! Relax Lady! #just — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) March 23, 2022

Like a protective husband, actor Rahul Vaidya noticed Parmar's concern, and he instantly commented on her tweet, asking more about the person. "Who are u talking about ??!! Zara batao mujhe…" Disha appreciated Rahul's tweet and she replied back saying, "Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women. Not 1 single man!"

Who are u talking about Zara batao mujhe… https://t.co/hCGYBJDN01 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 23, 2022

Lol. No one particular.. just an observation.. that mostly the ones writing bad things (to me too) are all actually women

Not 1 single man March 24, 2022

Even Disha's fans got worried, and they supported her through their tweets. "DPV please don't react to all the useless and negative people's by which you are getting hurt. We love you the most as you are the most beautiful and kindest persons ever. Lot's of love and hugs to you. I can't see you in problem," said a user. Another fan of Disha added, "Kisne bad things likha aapke bare mai hume batao n plz ignore them coz most of these people r either jealous coz of some reason or they r just frustrated with their life. Sending you both lots of Love." One of the duo's fan asserted, "Disha jzt wanna tell you one thing which may be u don't know that people who used BALH ht is mostly are toxic, fan of prev.season thatswhy trying to find fault in you. Disha you don't give attention to these useless stuffs. We love you and RKV, we love you as priya, jahnvi.