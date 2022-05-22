Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram, Priya decide to part ways, fans ask 'why to ruin beautiful show'

Credit: bade_achhe_lagte_hain2_/Instagram

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, starring actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has created quite a stir online. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has kept viewers glued to their television screens.

Ram(Nakuul) and Priya's (Disha) marriage has improved, and they are now acting like any other married couple, but fans of the show are quite upset, as the serial will head for a leap and the lead couple, Ram and Priya will become parents of a baby girl soon. Viewers of the show are now demanding more time between the couple, want Ram and Priya's story to grow more and there shall not be any leap, any separation, or a kid interfering in their love life, just like in the first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where Ram and Priya are separated, and Priya is left to care for their baby alone.

Fans are all very angry with this storyline and this has gone viral on Twitter, where several of the show's admirers have shared their reactions. One person wrote, "Viewers wanted progression of Ram Priya's love story.. dumb makers gave us to progress with a 5 year old kid straight away.. no leap no separation no kid"

Another person shared, "Why to ruin a beautiful show by getting a leap or kid out of nowhere or separation? Please don't ruin the show give us #RayaKaSafar" Another fan tweeted, "make it worth to watch... please don't spoil with the leap and kid or separation NOKID NOLEAP NOSEPARATION RAMPRIYASLOVESTORY"

"Why ekta ma'am their is a leap after becoming a parent and show as a single mom Or dad in every drama why they didn't grow their child with us both why small confusion make this kind of non sense give some positive vibes of trust and a healthy relationship #BadeAccheLagteHain2" another admirer wrote.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is an Indian soap opera that has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. It's a reboot version of the 2011 series of the same name.