‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to play iconic onscreen couple Ram-Priya - watch

Season two of Ekta Kapoor's iconic TV sitcom 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain,' which originally starred actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, was recently announced. Season 2's promo, stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar and follows a similar plot as the last season.

Ekta shared the promo on Instagram and captioned it as" #badeachchelagtehai#badeachchelagtehainpromo meet RAM PRIYA ! @sonytvofficial”

Priya is played by Disha, who is in her early 30s, while Ram is played by Nakuul, who is in his late 30s. Ram and Priya are shown in the trailer discussing why are they unmarried. Disha's biting sense of humour works well with Nakuul's seamless performance as Ram. The commercial appears to be laying the groundwork for their chemistry to grow even stronger.

The promo concludes with a voice-over that says, “Shaadi ke baad pyaar hote hote ho hi jaata hai."

Watch the promo here-

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain aired on Sony Entertainment Television. Ekta Kapoor created the soap opera, which is produced by her production company, Balaji Telefilms, and is based on Imtiaz Patel's Gujarati drama Patrani. The soap opera's title, as well as its title track, were inspired by a song of the same name from R.D. Burman's music for the 1976 Bollywood film ‘Balika Badhu’.

The drama follows the lives of two protagonists, Priya Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar) and Ram Kapoor (Ram Kapoor), who fall in love after getting married. Many new performers and characters were introduced as the storyline was moved five years forward in June 2012, including Samir Kochhar and Amrita Mukherjee, who played Rajat Kapur and Peehu, respectively.