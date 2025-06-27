In the ongoing 'Bhootni' track, Jethalal and Babita are missing. Does this mean that they have quit the show? A crew member made a big statement about them.

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta play fans' favourite characters- Jethalal and Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show is currently one of the longest-running TV programs, and a part credit for it goes to Jethalal and Babita Ji's quirky chemistry. However, in the recent episodes- especially in the 'Bhootni' track, they are missing. Currently, the Gokuldham members, Babuji, Bhide, Madhvi, Sonu, Popatlal, Sodhi, Roshan, Gogi, Taapu, Taarak Mehta and Anjali are seen enjoying a picnic at a haunted bungalow. However, Jethalal and Babita are both missing from the action. Does this mean that they have quit the show? Is this the end of an era?

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumours that Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta have quit the show, or they are planning to leave the show. However, there has been a clarification on the same from a crew member, and it's nothing less than good news. As ABP News reported, the show’s production house confirmed that Munmun and Dilip are very much part of the show. As per the current storyline, Jethalal is on a business trip with his associates, while Babita and Iyer are having their vacation in Mahabaleshwar.

Actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The iconic sitcom started in 2008, and it topped the TRP charts for several months. However, in the last few years, the show has been in the headlines as its actors left the show, and a few of them had to quit due to their rift with the show's creator, Asit Kumar Modi. Actors such as Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Shailesh Lodha (Taarak Mehta), Gurucharan Singh (Roshan Singh Sodhi), Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal (Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi), Neha Mehta (Anjali Mehta), Bhavya Gandhi (Tapu), and Nidhi Bhanushali (Sonu) quit the show over the years, leaving show's die-hard fans disappointed.