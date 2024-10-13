Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan reached Lilavati Hospital after Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night, and this news has left the whole country in shock. As soon as Bollywood celebrities learned about it, they rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Shilpa Shetty broke down when she arrived at the hospital with her husband, Raj Kundra.

According to the media report, Salman Khan, who was close to Baba Siddique, was filming for Bigg Boss 18 when he heard the news about the politician being shot. He immediately cancelled the shoot and went to Leelavati Hospital in Bandra where Baba Siddiqui passed away.

Mumbai Police on Sunday morning shifted the body of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital, located approximately 8 kilometers away, where doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination. Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The body was kept at Lilavati Hospital, where a large number of people, including politicians and celebrities, gathered late into the night to meet Siddique's family and pay their respects. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

He was shot by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," CM Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two people have been arrested -- the accused are from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those who take law and order into their hands," Shinde told reporters in Thane," CM Shinde told reporters a day earlier.

According to the doctors at the hospital, Baba Siddique sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment.



