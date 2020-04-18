Ayushmann Khurrana's special connection with 'Trijata' from 'Ramayan'

Many might be unaware of this but Ayushmann Khurrana shares a connection with popular mythological show Ramayan which is currently being aired on DD National amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Ramanand Sagar-production starred someone very close to Ayushmann. As fans are currently enjoying the re-telecast of the show, they noticed that Ayushmann’s mother-in-law, Anita Kashyap, had an important role in the series. Anita played the kind-hearted demon Trijata in Ramayan. She was the one who was always by Sita’s side after she was captured by Ravana and put in captivity in Lanka’s Ashok Vatika.

For the uninformed, Trijata, in her dark outfits, would offer support to Sita when she felt alone and abandoned. Her sweet but fierce character warmed audiences up to her back in the ‘80s. Twitter users shared several memes of Trijata on their respective profiles. Many of them focused on her famous dialogue in which she said, "I may belong to the demon community but even we have feelings."

Twitterati hilariously also compared her to their respective HR departments, while others called her the first news reporter of the world. In other news, Anita's daughter Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann are currently spending the coronavirus lockdown by spending time with each other and their children. On Wednesday, Ayushmann also shared a picture featuring him and Tahira as The Simpsons characters and said that they "sure are crazy" about the popular sitcom. Ayushmann captioned the picture saying, "We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons!"