Ayushmann Khurrana reacts as Kapil Sharma calls himself ‘gareeb’ – WATCH hilarious video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, stars of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, will appear on Kapil Sharma's show this weekend. SET India has released a new promo for the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on YouTube.

"Dekho, aapne toh 40-50 din saath mein kaam kiya, humare paas toh yeh hi ek-do ghante hote hai," Kapil told Ayushmann as he flirted with Vaani. (See, you shoot with her for 40-50 days, but I just got one or two hours with her.) Gareeb aadmi ki itna hi hai All a poor man has is that)." "Aisi gareebi bhagwan sabko de (May God give such poverty to everyone)," Ayushmann replied, leaving Kapil in splits.

Kapil then asked as to whether Ayushmann is better at emotional or romantic scenarios, to which Vaani replied that he romances with a lot of emotion. "Mere mein yeh wala emotion bohot zyada hai (I have an overload of this emotion in me)," Kapil responded when Ayushmann called romance an emotion.

Krushna Abhishek then appeared on stage dressed as a sheikh, making a joke about his estranged uncle Govinda. He applauded the dancer to his left and inquired if she was related to Govinda, while criticising the motions of the dancer to his right and asking, "Tum Kapil ka kuch lagta hai kya?"

For the unversed, Ayushmann and Vaani are currently preparing for the release of Abhishek Kapoor's ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.