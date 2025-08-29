Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025
India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates
Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details
What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'
Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?
Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive
Ratan Tata's TCS to pay staggering monthly rent of Rs 93100000, as it seals one of the biggest office spaces in...
AFG vs PAK T20I tri-series 2025 live streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan match live In India?
TELEVISION
Awez Darbar made a sensational revelation in Bigg Boss 19, stating that despite having 30 million followers, he was sick of being trapped into the virtual world.
Awez Darbar, son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, is currently in Bigg Boss 19, competing against a bunch of different characters. Set against the theme of Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, the house has become a space where every story is weighed and reacted to by fellow contestants. Over a casual conversation this afternoon, Amaal jokingly nudged Awez about his massive following, prompting him to share how he struggled through his journey to build that presence and following.
Awez admits he was sick of slogging for his digital footprint
Opening up to the housemates, Awez revealed, “To get to 30 million followers, I was shooting non-stop, all day, every day, sometimes posting multiple videos in a single day. I barely came home, and my parents were worried because they hardly saw me. It was a constant chase, and the struggle was draining. At one point, I felt like I couldn’t keep doing the same thing again — I was sick of it. I had achieved that number, but I wanted something that could challenge me in a new way. That’s when I thought of Bigg Boss. It’s not just any project — it’s the reality show I’ve always felt could push me beyond my comfort zone and show people a side of me they’ve never seen before.”
Awez on how Bigg Boss 19 has impacted him
Awez added that even in the initial journey of Bigg Boss, he learnt resilience and patience. He's getting prepared for the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house. Even Amaal echoed the sentiment and called Salman Khan's show “the biggest reality show in India." The season's first Weekend Ka Vaar will happen on Saturday and Sunday, and one of the seven nominated contestants will be eliminated. You can watch Bigg Boss 19 streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors.