Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive

Awez Darbar made a sensational revelation in Bigg Boss 19, stating that despite having 30 million followers, he was sick of being trapped into the virtual world.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar, son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, is currently in Bigg Boss 19, competing against a bunch of different characters. Set against the theme of Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, the house has become a space where every story is weighed and reacted to by fellow contestants. Over a casual conversation this afternoon, Amaal jokingly nudged Awez about his massive following, prompting him to share how he struggled through his journey to build that presence and following.

Awez admits he was sick of slogging for his digital footprint

Opening up to the housemates, Awez revealed, “To get to 30 million followers, I was shooting non-stop, all day, every day, sometimes posting multiple videos in a single day. I barely came home, and my parents were worried because they hardly saw me. It was a constant chase, and the struggle was draining. At one point, I felt like I couldn’t keep doing the same thing again — I was sick of it. I had achieved that number, but I wanted something that could challenge me in a new way. That’s when I thought of Bigg Boss. It’s not just any project — it’s the reality show I’ve always felt could push me beyond my comfort zone and show people a side of me they’ve never seen before.”

Awez on how Bigg Boss 19 has impacted him

Awez added that even in the initial journey of Bigg Boss, he learnt resilience and patience. He's getting prepared for the high-pressure environment of the Bigg Boss house. Even Amaal echoed the sentiment and called Salman Khan's show “the biggest reality show in India." The season's first Weekend Ka Vaar will happen on Saturday and Sunday, and one of the seven nominated contestants will be eliminated. You can watch Bigg Boss 19 streaming 24x7 LIVE on JioHotstar and airing every night at 9:00 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors.

