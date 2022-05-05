Avneet Kaur raises temperature in turquoise bikini, fans call her ‘hottest’

Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Remember the little girl from the 'Bunty tera sabun slow hai kya' ad? That girl Avneet Kaur has grown into a lovely adolescent who understands how to turn heads with her looks. The actress, who has already landed a role in Tiku Weds Sheru, is causing a stir on the internet with her sultry looks.

She is active on social media and frequently interacts with her followers. She recently released photos in a sexy bikini, and trust us when we say the photos will make you sweat!

Check out the photos here:

Fans were quick react to the post as soon as she uploaded them. One called her the ‘hottest’,

She's currently preparing for Tiku Weds Sheru, her debut film as a leading lady. The film, directed by Kangana Ranaut, has been making waves due to the 27-year age gap between its lead actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kaur. The 20-year-old concedes that there has been talk about male performers romancing female actors half their age.

She told Hindustan Times, “I don’t see the age-gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana ma’am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her.”

She also mentioned that getting a film took her three to four years. Even if you do receive a project because of your large following, it will ultimately come down to your talent. She had been waiting so long to work on a film, and she wanted to show the audience how hard she had worked. She wanted to remind them that because of her brilliance, she deserved to be given possibilities.

Avneet Kaur started her career at the age of eight with the reality show, 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters', in 2010. After starring in television shows such as 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and 'Chandra Nandini', and doing cameo appearances in movies, 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' (2017) and 'Mardaani 2' (2019).