Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee get into an intense physical fight in Bigg Boss 18 during Time God task.

Since the day Digvijay Rathee entered Bigg Boss 18, he has been at lodgerheads with Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena in the house. Now, the new promo shows the two getting into a physical fight, pushing each other leading one of them to fall miserably on the floor.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 18 which is now going viral on social media shows how Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee got into a physical fight with each other while saving the basket of their favourite contender for Time God. While Digvijay was adamant about destroying Shilpa Shirodkar's basket, Avinash wanted to save it. The video shows Digvijay saying, "The fear I see in your eyes is what I like the most." They both were in close proximity instigating each other when Digvijay decided to push Avinash away from himself.

Yeah #DigvijayRathee pushed #AvinashMishra after getting motivation from his guru Rajat Dalal, later both Digvijay and Avinash were running but Digvijay decided to turn while running and Avinash crashed him to him, why did Digvijay turn? pic.twitter.com/xBVmrYacsI — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 12, 2024

This angered Avinash, who then pushed Digvijay back. Eisha, Karan Veer Mehra, and Vivian were seen trying to keep both of them away from each other. However, later, in an attempt to destroy Shilpa Shirodkar's basket, Digvijay ran in full speed with Avinash following him. Later, as he turned, Avinash was seen pushing him harshly, leading Digvijay to fall to the ground.

While it's still unclear if Avinash really pushed Digvijay Rathee or not, the internet is already devided with some of the fans defending Avinash while others demanding his eviction. Hurting someone physically is not allowed in the house, however, Avinash might not get a punishment for eviction because he is one of the contestants who is constantly giving content and both Digvija and him had been instigating each other to reach this level.

Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Kashish Kapoor seem to be the new contenders for becoming the Time God of the house after Vivian Dsena. It will be interesting to see who wins the title this time and becomes the third Time God of Bigg Boss 18.

