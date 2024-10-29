Soon after her eviction, Nyra Banerjee claimed that Avinash Mishra had a soft corner for her, and she even explained why his best friends, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik were jealous of her.

Actress Nyra Banerjee (also known as Nyraa Banerjee) became the third evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 18. Nyra, popularly known for her performance in the series Pishachini, had carried 400 costumes for her BB stint. Sadly, Banerjee had to bid goodbye to the show in 21 days due to the receiving least number of votes from the audience. After her eviction, Nyraa joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, and she discussed a lot about her journey, and what could have been done to retain her sustainability, and even shared her dynamics with Avinash Mishra.

Avinash Mishra is currently known as the 'bad boy' of Bigg Boss 18, but Nyra said that he's exactly opposite in the real life. Nyra stated that she knew him personally and that she was the only one who could calm her down. Avinash is quite close with Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik. The trio defends each other, and Eisha and Alice act possessive of Avinash. When Nyra was asked to share her opinion on them, she claimed that Avinash had a soft corner for her, and Eisha and Alice were jealous about it. Nyra said, "Maine kuch episode mein dekha hai ki Eisha ko nahi pasand ki woh mujhse baat karta hai, meri tarrif karta hai ya main jab usse jhagda karti hoon toh woh mann jaata hai." When asked if she knows that Avinash has a soft corner for her, Nyra instantly said, "Definitely, and even I like him a lot. I like him, because uska jo soft side hai woh pata hai. It's just that he became this person because he was triggered enough by Shilpa (Shirodkar) and Karan (Veer Mehra). I really want to be friends with him."

Alice got jealous of Nyra Banerjee

In the Tuesday Bigg Boss live footage, Alice got miffed when Avinash told her that she has the 'worst dressing sense' and Nyra had her A-game in fashion. Avinash purposely took Nyra's name, knowing that she would react, and she proved him right. Alice lost her cool and they argued over it. October 29 also marks Alice's birthday. After the argument, Avinash and Esha hugged her to make her comfortable and sang Happy Birthday for Alice, so that she doesn’t feel jealous.

