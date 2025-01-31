A new promo of Elvish Yadav’s podcast with Rajat Dalal has sparked interest and gained a lot of attention on YouTube.

Bigg Boss 18 has wrapped up with Karanveer Mehra taking home the trophy. However, the tension between contestants seems far from over.

While their fans are already clashing on social media, a new promo of Elvish Yadav’s podcast with Rajat Dalal has sparked further interest and gained a lot of attention on YouTube.

In the promo, Rajat is seen taking shots at other contestants. When Elvish shows him a picture of Vivian Dsena, Rajat says, “Dekho kaam dhaam ki baat hai aisa, Hollywood se bhai ko aarahe hai bahot offers, driver ka boy ka. Mere jo aaj kal log bahot puch rahe hai ki Vivian bhai mil nahi rahe, woh thoda Avinash ki zip kholke dekh. (Taking about work, he is getting a lot of offers from Hollywood to be driver, spot boy. A lot of people are asking me they can’t find Vivian Dsena, so open Avinash’s zip and see.”

Watch:

Meanwhile, after Karan won Bigg Boss 18, he faced heavy trolling from Rajat's fans, many of whom also supported Elvish Yadav. Eventually, Karan lost his temper and posted a note criticising Rajat's fans, calling them "Rajat ke dalal."

In response, Rajat reacted to Karan's message through a video call, which appears to be an open threat. In the video, Rajat said, "Behtari iss cheez me rahegi ki aap apne parivaar pe dhyaan do, mere samikaranon ko chod do. Idhar ka koi bura maan gaya toh aapko dikkat ho sakti hai (It would be better if you focus on your family and leave my equations alone. If someone here gets offended, you might get into trouble)."

This comes a day after Karan penned a long note, slamming the toxic fans of Rajat, who are trolling Karan and his family members, and friends. He wrote, “U have crossed all boundaries of humanity and disgraced & disregarded me and my family for merely giving me an opinion (when asked). U have taken the time and trouble to go to my oldest posts and bombard my comments section with hate, abuses, curses and whatnot."

Karanveer Mehra advised Rajat Dalal’s fans not to “misuse” democracy under the guise of freedom of speech. He called them "Tum fan nahi GUNDE ho." Karan then took a jab at Rajat, saying that despite having such a large fanbase, he still couldn’t win Bigg Boss 18. "Trophy toh le udaa janta ka laal," Karan wrote.