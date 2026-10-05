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Avinash Mishra's FIRST reaction after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, beating Rithwik, Orry, walking away with Rs 20 lakh: 'I wanted people to...'

Avinash Mishra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 18, finally won a reality show. He's the crowned winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, beating Rithwik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, and walking away with Rs 20 lakh in prize money.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 10:05 AM IST

Avinash Mishra's FIRST reaction after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, beating Rithwik, Orry, walking away with Rs 20 lakh: 'I wanted people to...'
Avinash Mishra (Image source: Official handout)
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Actor Avinash Mishra has finally won a reality show. He's the crowned winner of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. For this show, Avinash proved himself time and again, and finally he beat Rithwik Dhanjani (first runner-up) and Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani (2nd runner-up) in the grand finale, and walked away with the trophy and the prize money of Rs 20 lakh. Set against the breathtaking yet unforgiving terrains of Cape Town, the season introduced the high-voltage ‘Champions vs. Challengers’ format, pitting franchise veterans against fresh contenders.

Avinash Mishra on winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Sharing his gratitude, Avinash Mishra said, “Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to was myself. I have spent years being associated with television and, yes, with being the good-looking guy on screen. I enjoyed that journey, but I also knew there was so much more I wanted people to see in me. This show gave me the chance to put everything else aside and literally let my actions speak."

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There were days I surprised myself: Avinash Mishra

He further added, "Most of this journey was actually about the mind. You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left – it is just you, your fear, and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself, and keep going. There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn’t have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory."

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