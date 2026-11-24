Amid separtion rumours, Avinash Mishra has finally confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh, taking responsibility for their split. He has also urged people not to drag their families and friends into the matter, requesting everyone to put an end to the speculation.

Avinash Mishra has confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh, taking responsibility for their separation and apologising amid speculation surrounding their relationship. Avinash addressed the controversy through a video shared on his Instagram Stories, in which he clarified that a song he played during his DJ gig had been misinterpreted. He also apologised to Eisha and her family, saying that he had no intention of hurting them.

"During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi...I am just here to apologise," he said. The actor further urged people not to drag the matter or involve the families and friends of both actors, requesting everyone to put an end to the controversy. "This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people, please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously, I need to work on myself, I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then I'll be back and let's put an end to this," Avinash said.

The clarification comes after Avinash and Eisha sparked breakup rumours by unfollowing each other on Instagram. Speculation about alleged infidelity involving Avinash also surfaced online, following which the actor requested privacy. The controversy intensified after Avinash made his debut as a DJ. During his first gig, he played the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu and introduced it by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes to mind." It was subsequently linked to his reported separation from Eisha.

Following the DJ incident, Avinash and Eisha's Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Rajat Dalal warned Avinash to stay away from Eisha. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha’s mother also surfaced online, with claims of infidelity reportedly being made against Avinash. Eisha also appeared to address the situation through an Instagram Story. In her post, she wrote about trusting someone who had allegedly betrayed her and suggested that she could reveal names and evidence if the situation continued.

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