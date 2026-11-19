Avinash Mishra has broken his silence amid breakup rumours with Eisha Singh after an alleged voice note of her mother accused him of cheating. Urging people to respect their privacy, Avinash wrote, "Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Let’s allow people to live in peace."

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh first met on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, where they struck up a close friendship. Their growing bond soon sparked dating rumours, which continued to make headlines even after the show ended. Last week, the two seemingly put an end to the speculation when Avinash confirmed that they were more than just friends on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. However, just days after making their relationship official, reports of their breakup surfaced. The speculation began after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and intensified when an alleged voice note of Eisha's mother surfaced, accusing Avinash of cheating on her daughter. Now, Avinash has finally broken his silence on the controversy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 19, Avinash shared a cryptic message addressing the ongoing speculation. He wrote, "Guys, let’s put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone’s privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let’s allow people to live in peace."





The controversy gained momentum after an alleged voice note of Eisha's mother circulated on social media. In the recording, she reportedly confirmed the couple's breakup and accused Avinash of cheating on her daughter. She also spoke about their recent appearance on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, where they made their relationship official, suggesting that the families had supported their decision.

In the purported voice note, Eisha's mother said, "He agreed to it, and things moved forward, so we agreed as well. Otherwise, no mother would send her daughter to a platform like that to say all these things. If anything had been said against Avinash today, I would have stood by him because he was about to become a member of my family. But whatever cheating took place and whatever happened in between, there is no point in spreading these things now."

She further spoke about the emotional turmoil Eisha allegedly went through following the reported infidelity, highlighting how the family stood by her during the difficult phase. Eisha's mother added, "People don’t know what my daughter went through, the kind of pain she experienced, or how our family supported Eisha through it. They don’t know what the atmosphere was like in our home or how hard we were trying to help her stay calm and find peace of mind. People saw how the mother behaved and what she did, but they failed to see that when it comes to standing by their daughter, it is the parents and the family who come forward."

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