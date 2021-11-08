‘Aur chote kapde nahi hain kya’: Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing sexy animal print bralette

The fashion police on social media did not approve of Urfi Javed's choice of clothing and they left some rude and harsh comments on the post.

Urfi Javed is well-known for her eccentric fashion choices. The actress, who is famous for posting stunning photographs of herself on social media, recently posted a video of herself dressed in her signature style. Urfi took to Instagram this time to show images of herself wearing a bralette.

Her fans showered her with love and gratitude in the form of likes and comments, and the pictures quickly became viral. The fashion police on social media, on the other hand, did not approve of her choice of clothing this time, and they left some rude and harsh comments on the post.

Check out the pics-

Take a look at the comments-

Urfi Javed also often takes a stand against trollers on social media and maintains that this hatred only makes her more confident. Recently, Urfi took to her social media account and slammed the double standards with which star kids and television actors are treated. Urfi shared the same after she was called "cheap" for wearing a bikini.Sharing a screenshot of an article that called Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor an 'island girl', Urfi wrote, "Headline for a star kid." She also shared another screenshot of a Hindi news website that described Urfi's outfit as a 'tiny' choli. Sharing the screenshot, Urfi wrote, "Headline when you’re not a star-kid!"In addition to the photos, Urfi also shared a video in which she could be heard saying, "I wear a bikini I am cheap and I show skin, when a star kid wears a bikini they are hot 'apparently'On the work front, Urfi is popular for shows like 'Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhania', 'Bepanaah', 'Daayan', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and 'Chandra Nandini'. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' reboot.