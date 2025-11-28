FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'

'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar in trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s family approaches Delhi HC for complete stay, claim makers 'exploited life of martyr son'

Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction alert, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, or Malti Chahar? Who get evicted from Salman Khan's show

Who is Ayush Mhatre? SMAT 49-ball centurion and CSK's young sensation set to lead India in U19 men's Asia Cup

Fresh Documents Surface as BYJU’S Founders Deny Any Fund Misuse

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...

Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users

'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash

BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video

David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will make his acting debut with the action drama series Aukaat Ke Bahar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 09:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'
Poster of Aukaat Ke Bahar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Elvish Yadav has opened up about his role in the upcoming campus drama “Aukaat Ke Bahar.” He shared why the character feels so real and personal to him. Speaking about essaying the character of Rajveer in the series, Elvish stated, “Aukaat Ke Bahar is very close to my heart as it’s more than just a love story. Rajveer’s journey is about self-respect, honesty, and finding your place in a world that’s quick to judge. Playing him really felt real and personal in many ways. I’m thrilled to begin my acting journey with Amazon MX Player, and I hope the audience connects with his story as deeply as I did.”

Malhaar Rathod, who portrays Antara Shukla, added, “Antara is confident, ambitious, and unapologetically herself, but beneath all that strength is a girl learning to balance power with vulnerability. Aukaat Ke Bahar, beautifully captures the tension between love, loyalty, and personal goals. I’m excited for the audience to see this dynamic, imperfect, yet heartfelt relationship come alive on screen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

On November 27, the makers shared the trailer of the show on social media and wrote, “aankhon mein hunger, dil mein fire yeh journey hogi Aukaat ke Bahar Aukaat ke Bahar coming soon only on Amazon MX Player for FREE! Special Partner @ritebite_maxprotein @hellenergy.”

The trailer introduces Rajveer Ahlawat, portrayed by Elvish Yadav, a spirited yet grounded young man from Safidon, Haryana, who enters the elite world of Delhi college with big dreams but limited privilege. After facing ridicule for his background at the fresher’s party, he impulsively makes a bet to impress his senior, Antara Shukla, played by Malhaar Rathod — a confident, politically ambitious student who keeps her emotions guarded.

What begins as a reckless challenge gradually deepens, as Rajveer grapples with ego and feelings, while Antara navigates the balance between ambition and affection. The show marks the debut of Elvish Yadav as a lead actor. “Aukaat Ke Bahar” also features Malhaar Rathod, Hetal Gada, Nikhil Vijay and Keshav Sadhana in pivotal roles. Produced by Rusk Media, the show will premiere on 3rd December on Amazon MX Player for free.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets...
Mukesh Ambani continues to lead as Reliance Jio adds nearly 20 lakh mobile users
'Will speak to...': BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting chief selector Ajit Agarkar after humiliating South Africa whitewash
BCCI reacts to intense backlash targeting Ajit Agarkar after humiliating SA
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, football with kids; Watch viral video
David Beckham’s Mumbai Visit: Traditional welcome, ‘Dal Ki Chaat’ lesson, footba
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who once worked as fruit vendor, now wears 3.5 kg gold daily, he is from...
Who is Kanhaiyalal Khatik? Businessman who wears 3.5 kg gold daily
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in web series, calls his character 'real and personal in many ways'
Aukaat Ke Bahar: Elvish Yadav turns amateur boxer, makes acting debut in series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement