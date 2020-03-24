At 9 months pregnant, TV actress Smriti Khanna shares heart-warming post for unborn baby amid coronavirus crisis

The whole world has come to a standstill owing to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and amid this TV actress Smriti Khanna who is 9 months pregnant, shared an emotional note, talking to her unborn child via an Instagram post.

Assuring her future baby of her love and affection, Smriti also extended support to all pregnant women who are fighting additional anxiety and uncertainty amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

She captioned the picture saying, "Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all #babybump #quarantinelife #9monthspregnant #thistooshallpas."

Smriti has always been quite active on social media and inn her latest post, she had also shared a Tik Tok video where she mouthed Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dialogues from Salman Khan-starrer Kick, "Mai 15 minute tak apni saans rok sakta hu. Maut ko chu ke tak se wapas aa sakta hu. Tension nahi lene ka, Apun tere ko waha tak pahuncha dega. Waha se wapas ane ka tera kaam."

The actress had also shared pictures of herself, a few days back, displaying her bump while hiding her face. She wrote alongside the pictures, "Hi Golu #9monthspregnant #almostthere #babybump #readytopop."