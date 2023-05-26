Search icon
Asur 2 trailer: Arshad Warsi embarks on life-threatening mission to hunt down Shubh with Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti

Asur 2: Shubh Joshi, aka Asur, is back to declare war on humanity. Dhananjay Rajput, aka Arshad Warsi, will have to hunt down before Asur takes down the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Asur 2 trailer: Arshad Warsi embarks on life-threatening mission to hunt down Shubh with Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti
A still from Asur 2 trailer

Asur 2 trailer: Dhananjay Rajput aka Arshad Warsi and his team is back hunting down the Asur, Shubh Joshi with Asur 2. The upcoming series is the second season of the sleeper hit 2020 series, and it consists of an ensemble cast of Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora. 

The makers of Asur 2 dropped the official trailer on Friday, May 26, and it has left the fans of the series impressed. The upcoming season will premiere on Jio Cinema, and the trailer was uploaded on the social media platforms of Jio Cinema. In the description, Asur 2 has been described as "Mahayudh nikat hai. Kalyug ko uske charam seema tak pahunchane ka samay aa gaya hai. Asur aa gaya hai." 

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens quickly shared their reactions, and their anticipation for the show. An internet user wrote, "No Hindi sereis can match the level of Asur." Another internet user wrote, "On behalf of all Arshad Warsi fans in the world we wish this web series a great success." A netizen wrote, "Season 1 told us what is called a series." 

Sharing his excitement about Asur 2, Arshad Warsi said, "Asur is very special to me, the journey has been fabulous, personally and cinematically. It was overwhelming to see the love that poured in for the show and we as a team had been as eager as the audience was for the release of the second season. The second instalment of shows comes with a different set of expectations and pressure, but when something like this mounts up, it’s rewarding. I’ve been waiting for a long time for you all to see this.” Barun Sobti said, "For me, Asur has been an emotional awakening. I owe it to this show to unravel so many facets of me as an individual, and as an actor. It is also the love of the audience that made Asur what it is today. I can assure you that Season 2 is worth the wait and is sure to create an uproar." Asur 2 will premiere at Jio Cinema on June 1. 

First-image
