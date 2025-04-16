In an interview, when asked how he feels about actors leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later criticizing the show, Asit Modi said that it hurts him. He shared that he always tried to treat everyone like family and worked hard to keep the team together.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved TV shows in India for almost 20 years. But in the last few years, it has faced many controversies. Many actors have left the show, and some have said that the working environment was not good.

Some even blamed the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, for being unprofessional and creating a toxic atmosphere. Now, in a recent interview, Asit Modi has spoken about these issues and shared his side of the story.

In an interview with Screen, when asked how he feels about actors leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and later criticizing the show, Asit Modi said that it hurts him. He shared that he always tried to treat everyone like family and worked hard to keep the team together.

He said, "I have never detached myself from the actors. If there is any issue, they can always contact me. I have always been very honest and kept the show first. I have never thought of any personal gains, so with incidents like these, I do get upset, but it’s a part of life.”

The producer also said that he didn’t want to argue or respond to every allegation made against him. Instead, he gave credit to the actors who left, saying that they also played an important role in making the show successful.

He said, “Actors who have left have been saying things against me. It’s okay. I will not say anything to them. They have worked on my show and have a part to play in TMKOC’s success. Even though I led it, the show became popular due to everyone’s efforts. I couldn’t have made this what it is today all alone. We are like a train. Some compartments get derailed, but the train will continue to run. I do feel bad, but I forgive them, because if I hold a grudge in my heart. I won’t be happy and won’t be able to make people laugh.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been on air since 2008 on Sony SAB and also streams on SonyLIV. Over the years, several actors have left the show and raised serious concerns.

In 2020, after Neha Mehta quit, she said that there was a lack of discipline and respect on set. Later, she also claimed that the makers didn’t clear her dues, which the production house denied.

After her, actors like Shailesh Lodha and Palak Sidhwani also spoke out, accusing the makers of mistreatment.

In 2023, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal left the show and accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. Later that same year, Monika Bhadoriya alleged that both Modi and project head Sohail Ramani created a toxic work environment.