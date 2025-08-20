Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TELEVISION

Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society

Introducing a Rajasthani family in TMKOC at this point expands Gokuldham’s cultural diversity, something the show has always celebrated through humour and warmth.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 09:12 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Image credit: Instagram

After Popatlal, another new family is set to make Gokuldham Society their permanent home in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Ratan-Roopa household will now be part of the everyday happenings, bringing fresh energy, new storylines, and a touch of Rajasthani culture to the show.

Kuldeep Gor will play Ratan Binjola, a saree shop owner from Jaipur, while Dharti Bhatt will take on the role of his wife, Rupa Baditop, a homemaker who is also an influencer and content creator. Their children, Veer (Akshaan Sehrawat) and Bansari (Maahi Bhadra), will join the society as the newest kids after Tapu Sena, adding innocence, fun, and liveliness to the neighbourhood.

Introducing a Rajasthani family at this point expands Gokuldham’s cultural diversity, something the show has always celebrated through humour and warmth.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, show creator Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Over time, many new members have joined the Gokuldham family, each adding their own charm and being welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience. The Gokuldham family has kept evolving, and we are now delighted to welcome a new Rajasthani family played by Dharti Bhatt and Kuldeep Gor along with their two children — Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra. For these roles, many artistes auditioned. After months of careful casting, we selected this team for their dedication, sincerity, and strong understanding of a family-oriented daily comedy show. I am confident they will add a unique flavour to the narrative and open up engaging new storylines. Just as Jethalal, Bhide, Madhavi, Babita Ji, Abdul and all the other beloved characters became a part of your everyday lives, I believe this family too will soon find a special place in your hearts.”

Dharti Bhatt is known for her work in Mahisagar and Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, while Kuldeep Gor has appeared in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai and Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

