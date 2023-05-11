Asit Kumarr Modi rubbishes Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's sexual harassment claims, says she was fired due to 'indiscipline'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have reacted sharply to the sexual harassment allegations levelled by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal against the show’s producers. Jennifer, who plays Mrs Roshan Sodhi on the show, had recently claimed that she quit the show due to harassment from the producers. The show’s producers and direction team have now denied these charges and claimed that she was fired for bad behaviour.

In an interview with E-Times, Jennifer had said that she last shot the show in March and quit after the producers harassed her. She also said that she has filed a sexual harassment case against the producers Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj.

Reacting to this, Asit Kumarr Modi said in a statement, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.” The show’s others producers also released a statement echoing Modi’s claims that Jennifer was fired.

Defending Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj said, “She (Jennifer) regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.”

The show’s direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Arman claimed that Jennifer was verbally abusive and left the shoot without finishing work. “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot,” their statement read.

Jennifer had earlier claimed that Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj had tried to stop her car when she tried leaving the sets on March 7 and refused to heed to her requests for a half day. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24 Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me. On April 4, I replied to them on whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities,” Jennifer told E-Times.

This is not the first controversy to hit the show in recent times. A few months ago, the show’s former star Shailesh Lodha had filed a case against the makers for non-payment of dues.