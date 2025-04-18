What started as a small argument between Asim and Abhishek quickly turned into a big fight. During this, Asim is said to have insulted Rubina Dilaik, who tried to step in and calm things down.

Asim Riaz is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After his sudden exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last year, reports have emerged suggesting that he has now been removed from another reality show, Battleground. This follows a major altercation between Asim and fellow judges Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik.

According to a report by India Today, the tensions started building during Thursday's shoot. What began as a small disagreement between Asim and Abhishek escalated into a heated argument, with Asim allegedly insulting Rubina Dilaik, who stepped in to mediate. The situation grew intense, prompting everyone involved to retreat to their vans and call off the shoot.

The source informed the portal, "What seemed like a normal tiff slowly became a massive fight. Asim allegedly also insulted Rubina Dilaik who intervened to sort out their differences. As things heated up, they all rushed to their vanity, calling off the shoot."

Following the incident, Asim was reportedly asked to leave the show. However, discussions between his team and the producers of Battleground are still ongoing in an attempt to resolve the matter.

Not long ago, a video of Asim and Rubina having a tense argument went viral. In the video, Asim made a remark aimed at Rubina, sparking a fiery exchange between the two. Asim also made an inappropriate comment, which led judge Shikhar Dhawan to intervene. He asked Asim to apologize, which he did, explaining that his words were not intentional and were spoken in the heat of the moment. Rubina accepted his apology.

Earlier in 2024, Asim Riaz found himself at the center of another controversy during his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi. In the first week of the show, he got into a major confrontation with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. Asim's behavior, which included charging at Rohit and boasting about his wealth, eventually led to his expulsion from the show.