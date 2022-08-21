Asim Riaz targets an 'influential personality' from Bollywood, says 'fake promises won't make me feel down'

Asim Riaz/Instagram

Asim Riaz, a television star, wrote a message on Twitter that was directed at ‘influential personalities of the industry’

He wrote, “My father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. More than 1 year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all I want to say is all the fake promises wont make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what I am doing ryt now so mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de..”

Reacting to the post one of his fans wrote, “Champ we are with you and InshaAllah best is written for you.”

Another wrote, “Indeed there is something good written and if it is not happened there’s a sign in it. You know na almighty always guides us to the right path. InshAllah best is yet to come and your Asim Squad prayers are with you forever.”

A few months ago, Asim Riaz had issued a clarification over his controversial tweet indirectly targeting Shehnaaz Gill. The model took to Instagram and mentioned that he lost one of his ‘good friends last month from Jammu’, 'he has close ones too.'

Asim also said that his tweet was for his other friends who are from the same group, and are ‘partying right now in Goa’. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now…. I lost one of my good friends from Jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying ryt now in Goa…. So I was actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything have guts to come up say it directly…. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”