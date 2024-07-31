Asim Riaz shares cryptic post about 'insult' after fight with Rohit Shetty in KKK14: 'Sometime trying to...'

Asim Riaz shared a cryptic post about 'insult' after his fight with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Asim Riaz was recently evicted from the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi after he had a fight with Rohit Shetty. Since the first episode of the show released, Asim has been grabbing headlines for 'disrespecting’ his co-contestants, and the host and the show's team. Now the actor has addressed the criticism with a cryptic post.

On Wednesday, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram and shared a post on his story about 'insult' which read, "Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult." A day earlier, Asim had shared a series of pictures of himself and written in his caption, “If you’ve never hit the block, then you ain’t seen no crisis.”

During a task, which Asim, Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnan had to perform, while Asim failed to finish the task, the other two were successful. Asim then said that the challenge was impossible and told the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to 'do it in front of him'. He added that he 'won’t take a rupee' from the show. Following this, Rohit Shetty showed a rehersal video of the KKK team performing the stunt before any other contestant did. Asim then said he had no problems.

However, Asim and Rohit Shetty then had a showdown of words where the host and filmmaker said, ", “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense).” The filmmaker added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to be otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here).”

Asim then in a fit of anger walked towards Rohit Shetty until the Khatron Ke Khiladi team came in to stop him. The video of this incident has been going viral on social media with fans supporting the actor, but celebrities like Kushal Tandon, Arijit, and others slammed him for his behaviour and appreciated the host for handling the situation well. Since then Asim Riaz has been sharing cryptic posts on social media.

