Asim Riaz says Bigg Boss rival Sidharth Shukla came in his dream on day of his death: 'He hugged me...'

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has been one of the most successful ones for the popular reality show. The season was one by the late Sidharth Shukla and also gave a boost to the careers of others like Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. The latter, who was the runner-up on the show, had a frosty relationship with Sidharth on the show but the two later became friends.

Since Sidharth’s untimely death in 2021, Asim has often spoken highly of his erstwhile rival. In a recent interview, the model and singer said that he saw Sidharth in his dreams. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Asim said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.”

Asim spoke about love-hate equation with Sidharth in the Bigg Boss house. “I have spent 140 days with him in that house and I was really connected because I had no friend outside and aisa connection kisi se hua hi nahi kabhi bhai, matlab ladna toh 4-4 din, hasna toh 4-4 din (I have never had such a connection where we fought for 4 days continuously and then laughed continuously for 4 days),” he said.

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 when he suffered a heart attack in 2021. Asim was present at the funeral. Posting some pictures from the show, Asim remembered Sidharth and wrote a heart-felt tribute. “I am gonna meet you in heaven brother...RIP @sidhathshukla,” his post read.

Asim Riaz has done several music videos after his exit from Bigg Boss 13. The 29-year-old has also made his debut as a musical artiste releasing a rap single. He is rumoured to be one of the contestants of the second season of reality show Lock Upp.