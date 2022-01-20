Asim Riaz receives girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana from airport, fans praise duo's natural chemistry, say 'Mashallah'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana love story started in 'Bigg Boss 13' and even after the show, their love grow stronger. The two have also translated their love into various single tracks too. Yesterday, Asim Riaz picked up Himanshi from the airport, and like a loyal boyfriend, he recieved Himanshi with a warm welcome, and held her hands while going out from the venue. Asim was looking uber cool in a blue tee with sweatpants, whereas Himanshi looked gracious in a black one-piece with a woollen jacket.

The way Asim and Himanshi go hand-in-hand in the video, it melted netizens hearts. People praised him in the comment section and termed them as 'perfect couple.' While one user commented, "God bless both," another user praised Asim by saying, "Waah Asim Bhai." To Asim's haters, his fan said, "Asim sai jalay side pai chalay... King of million hearts Asim."

Last year in June, Azim shared a set of photos featuring Himanshi, which have got their fans calling them the ‘best couple ever’. The pictures are from May 2021, when Himanshi flew to Jammu to be with her boyfriend and his family for Eid celebrations. In one photo Asim and Himanshi are sweetly gazing into each other eyes. While Asim donned Denim jeans and shirt in the pictures, Himanshi looked stunning in a blue salwar suit with golden work.

The couple received similar reception on social media. Referring to their nickname termed by their fans, one user wrote, “Asimanshi,” with lovestruck emojis while another commented, "Best couple ever.” One fan also wrote, “ Awesome Jodi,” while another user wrote, “Beautiful couple,” with heart emojis. On the occasion of Eid last month, Himanshi had also shared photos of her celebrations with the Riaz family.

Asim and Himanshi's music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' by Neha Kakkar was appreciated for their palpable chemistry.