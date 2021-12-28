Asim Riaz issues clarification over his controversial tweet indirectly targeting Shehnaaz Gill

Asim Riaz has now issued a clarification over his controversial tweet indirectly targeting Shehnaaz Gill. The model took to Instagram and mentioned that he lost one of his ‘good friends last month from Jammu’, 'he has close ones too.'

Asim also said that his tweet was for his other friends who are from the same group, and are ‘partying right now in Goa’. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now…. I lost one of my good friends from Jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying ryt now in Goa…. So I was actually telling them not who u all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything have guts to come up say it directly…. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too so stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

For the unversed, Asim on Monday wrote, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld.”

Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon

Kya baat

kya baat..…. #Newworld — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) December 27, 2021

As soon as he tweeted, Sana’s fans got angry and they started commenting. They assumed that Asim was targeting Sana who was enjoying and dancing at her friends' engagements last week.