Asim Riaz indirectly mocks Karan Veer Mehra, calls him 'di*****d', KKK 14 winner hits back: 'Too much steroid...'

After Asim Riaz indirectly called Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra a 'di*****d', the latter slammed him, and his reply won the netizens over.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 ended with actor Karan Veer Mehra lifting the winner's trophy for being the ultimate daredevil. This time, the show was in the news not only for it's stunts, but also for an infamous argument between Asim Riaz, and host Rohit Shetty. After the heated argument, between the two, Asim was eliminated from the show.

Asim has mocked Khatron Ke Khiladi and its contestants in his public appearances, and now he has mocked the winner. On X (formerly Twitter), Asim Riaz indirectly mocked Karan Veer, his winning, age-shamed him, and even called him a 'di*****d'. He wrote, "This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40."

This d***k head had to defame me to show that the looser finally did something in his life at the age of 40. — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 1, 2024

Soon Asim's tweet went viral, and then a day later, Karan replied. The actor didn't name Asim in his tweet but said that he had lost his senses. On X, Karan wrote, "Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…! I don’t think u were schooled to understand this “Brah”.

Here's the tweet

Too much steroid hit your brains, expect confirmed annihilation…! ,

I don’t think u were schooled to understand this “Brah” — Karan Veer Mehra (@KaranVeerMehra) October 2, 2024

Karan's tweet won the netizens and they called it an 'apt reply' to Asim. A netizen wrote, "Ohh damn. You cooked him so hard in KKK & now on Twitter! He thinks that he still has BB13 fans to support him even in his wrong deed which is wrong. His arrogance & overconfidence have ruined everything for him & honestly, you were just outstanding in the KKK. Congratulations." Another netizen wrote, "Exactly bro Asim is so arrogant and adamant. We the people make him popular but he is so arrogant now. He is a great example of a parasite." One of the netizens wrote, "You guys started it by giving 100 interviews on him, yes people didn't watch your entire interview but what you guys said about #AsimRiaz we watch it clearly. He ended all the matters with just one tweet. don't target Asim unnecessarily. Behave like a winner !! Be graceful."

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen in a single with Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul in Kehna Galat Galat. It's rumoured that he will also be participating in Bigg Boss 18.

