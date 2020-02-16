'Asim Riaz cleared everything, we shook hands, defeating him was never my idea': 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla was competing for Bigg Boss 13 title with Asim Riaz and he spoke about the same recently

'Bigg Boss 13' winner was announced last night. After a tough competition between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Sidharth won the title. The two people who turned from brothers into enemies inside the house were neck-to-neck in the competition.

Inside the house, Sidharth Shukla had often challenged Asim Riaz that he would beat him up if Asim behaved that way in real life. Salman Khan also asked them to do so and Sidharth was always ready to walk out of the show after the same. Now that they both are outside the house, Sidharth and Asim did not get into a tiff. Instead, Sidharth told Times of India in an interview that they 'shook hands and it's all good'.

"I met Asim after coming out and he cleared everything with me, we shook hands and it’s all good," said Sidharth. Talking about defeating Asim, Sidharth went on to say that was never his idea. "To be very honest defeating Asim Riaz and winning the trophy was never my idea or something I really wanted to achieve. I wanted to win clean and simple and it happened," he said when asked about defeating Asim.

Furthermore, when Sidharth was asked if Asim gave him tough competition, he went on to say, "When I enter a competition I don’t bother about who is my competition. My focus is only on winning and I concentrate on what best I can do to win. It really doesn’t matter who the competitors are. I am very sure that they are very strong and fabulous but I never wanted to compete with them. I was just chasing what I had set my eyes on and things just happened."