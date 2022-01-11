Asim Riaz BREAKS silence over brother Umar Riaz's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 15'

Umar Riaz was evicted from the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' on Sunday's episode by the host Salman Khan for pushing Pratik Sehajpal in the 'Ticket To Finale Task'. Umar's brother Asim Riaz, who had participated in the thirteenth season of the reality show and finished at second place after Sidharth Shukla, has finally opened about his brother's eviction from the show calling it absolutely unfair.

On Tuesday, 11 January, Asim was spotted by the paparazzi who chased him for his comments about Umar being thrown out of the house. While talking to the media, Asim said, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

When asked about other other contestants showing 'bal ka prayog' on the reality show, Asim mentioned, "Exactly Pratik ne, Karan ne bhi (dhakke diye hain). Par us time agar fair decision lena tha toh us time nikalna chahiye tha. Is time Umar ko nikaal diya. Like I said, uski game bahot strong thi. Jab aap dekho Weekend Ka Vaar toh actually unhone bataya hai ki Umar kitna strong hai aur woh baakiyon ki game kaise strong nahi hone de raha hai."

Defending his brother's action, Asim added "Umar ka toh dhakka kuch dikha bhi nahi, and the thing was woh instigated hua tha usse, fir uska reaction tha. Dil jeeta hai toh aur kya chahiye." Asim even referred to his defeat in the finale of 'Bigg Boss 13' saying that its not the first time that unfair decision has been taken in the show.

For the unversed, the 'Ticket To Finale' task was being conducted between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in which Umar was supporting the former contestant and Pratik was supporting the latter one. Both had pushed each other, but Bigg Boss left the decision to the public to decide if Umar should be evicted or not. Salman Khan announced in the Sunday episode that the show's audience has decided that Umar should not stay inside the house due to his aggressive behaviour.