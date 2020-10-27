Headlines

Television

'Ashram 2': Prakash Jha reveals creating palace from ruins for Bobby Deol starrer

Prakash Jha directorial 'Ashram 2' starring Bobby Deol is all set to be streamed from November this year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:52 AM IST

Bobby Deol's hit series Ashram is set for a second season. The show which streamed earlier this year will be continuing the story with the upcoming season from November. Now, filmmaker Prakash Jha opened up about the Ashram where Bobby's character Baba Nirala stayed. The palace has been recreated from ruins. Jha shared the biggest story of a palace being built from ruins. The ashram is situated in Ayodhya and was a palace named Raj Sadan.

Talking about the same, Prakash stated, "I saw all the possibilities in Raj Sadan, the kind of imagination we had imagined was all set there easily. It was in a very shabby state but this palace is very beautiful. We thought that no colour associated with any religion or panchayat would be used, we understood nature and its deformity and then we chose colours. Mahal was in a shabby state, if it had not been the Palace, the Ashram might not have been so beautiful."

Jha also revealed that although it was very difficult to shoot in the palace because the condition was very pathetic where there was a house of wild shrubs, monkeys, pigeons and broken walls. So it took about four to five months to clean the palace and then the beauty of the place was able to return."

Ashram also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Tanmaay Ranjan, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood and Navdeep Tomar in pivotal roles. 

