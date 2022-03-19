Ashneer Grover breaks silence on reports of him selling ICC T20 tickets for crores

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a Shark Tank judge, has responded to the newest reports concerning his alleged theft of funds. According to sources, Ashneer made enormous sums of money by selling ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tickets for crores of rupees. He shared a photo of himself from the matches on Twitter, joking that he was only there to prevent his pals (BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh) from over drinking.

He wrote,

What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi !!! pic.twitter.com/jI7vmWDECx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

As a follow-up, he published a Shark Tank skit starring comedian Ashish Chanchalani.

As a follow-up, he published a Shark Tank skit starring comedian Ashish Chanchalani.

Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho - much more creative and fun for everyone https://t.co/Jnr0ZDpa6P . Great work by @ashchanchlani — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

According to reports, because BharatPe was a partner of the ICC T20 World Cup, they were given VIP seating. However, Ashneer 'pocketed' the money by selling the seats for around $15,000 each.

BharatPe's senior management has recently accused Ashneer of misappropriating cash. A broad list of grievances has been voiced by employees. A man whose voice sounds like Ashneer threatens a bank employee with death in a leaked audio clip shared anonymously on Twitter for not helping him buy shares in a hot initial public offering.

Ashneer is a Shark on 'Shark Tank India' who is known for his tough, no-nonsense personality and has rapidly become one of the show's favourites.