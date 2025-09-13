Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Television

TELEVISION

Ashneer Grover blasts Arbaz Patel for getting physical with Aarush on Rise & Fall: 'Kya samajh raha hai tu...'

Ashneer Grover clashed with Arbaz Patel on Rise and Fall, warning him with a fiery ultimatum after Arbaz refused to apologise

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Ashneer Grover blasts Arbaz Patel for getting physical with Aarush on Rise & Fall: 'Kya samajh raha hai tu...'
Image credit: Instagram
In the weekend episode of “Rise & Fall”, host Ashneer Grover will be seen reprimanding contestant Arbaz Patel over his heated fight with Aarush, which turned into a physical altercation.

Reminding Arbaz for a simple apology to end things, Ashneer said: “Teen shabd bole the teko bolne ko, I am sorry, khatam karne ke liye ye bahut hote hai. (“I told you to say three words — ‘I’m sorry.’ That’s more than enough to end this.)

To which Arbaz replied: “Jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo (Do whatever you want)” To which an angry Ashnoor said: “Chal ukhad lenge tereko. (We will take you out then).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BigBoss19 (@bboss_meme)

But instead of peace, Arbaz’s aggression had crossed the line, and Ashneer wasn’t about to let it slide.

“Kya samajh raha hai tu apni height ko. Bhai ye Aarush kitne height ka hai, 16 foot ka hai ye. Jitna zameen ke upar hai na, utna zameen ke neeche hai. Tereko sirf upar vaala dikhra hai. (What do you think you are, about your height? Brother, how tall is this Aarush — he’s like 16 feet. For every bit of him that’s above ground, there’s just as much below it. You only see the part that’s above ground.)”

Finally came the ultimatum, when Ashneer said, “Bhaisaab tu game sahi khel raha hai, bas mai terese ek vinti karra hun, ise akhri chetavani samajh le. (Brother, you’re playing the game right, but I’m making one request to you—consider this the final warning.)”

“Ye jo physical hua na, mai weekend pe nahi aunga, mai week day pe aake tereko gale se pakad ke bahar nikal ke jaunga. (About what happened physically, I won’t come on the weekend; I’ll come on a weekday, grab you by the neck, and throw you out.)”

In the game of Rise and Fall this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha hustling as Workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers.

“Rise and Fall” airs on Amazon MX Player and on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

