Ashka Goradia goes topless while doing headstand, drops photo on Instagram

Aashka Goradia, a former TV actress, astonished her followers with a new eye-catching photo in which she went topless in her recent post. The diva frequently posts photos from her yoga practises, but her most recent image included a bold and poignant message.

Aashka posted a photo to Instagram on Friday of herself doing a Yoga headstand with her back to the camera.



Aashka went topless and captioned the picture with the note, “It’s funny how the people who know you the least, talk about you the most. Down right comical when they think you are unaware. My foot in the sky and head on the ground… for this whole life. My back is strong AF … so talkers/haters get a life.”

After appearing on the television show Kkusum, Aashka Goradia became well-known. She's also appeared on Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, among other reality series. Daayan, her most recent TV programme, aired in 2019.

Until recently, the 36-year-old actress had announced her retirement from performing, stating that she would now focus on business. She has a cosmetics company and is now pursuing her entrepreneurial goals. Aashka and Brent also own and operate a yoga studio in Goa, where they actually live.