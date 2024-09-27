Asha Negi shares details of intense fitness journey she undertook for bikini look in Honeymoon Photographer | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Asha Negi opened up on her fitness regime for Honeymoon Photographer

Asha Negi, who has impressed everyone with her charm and acting chops in television shows like Pavithra Rishta, is all set to entertain the audience in the new web series, Honeymoon Photographer, which has been released on Jio Cinema.

The actress is leading the show along with an ensemble cast that includes Sahil Salathia, Rajeev Siddhar, and Apeksha Porwal. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Asha Negi opened up on why she chose to star in the whodunnit and revealed how she prepared for her role in the series.

Asha Negi opened up on why she chose to do Honeymoon Photographers and said, "I want to do characters that are now challenging, that keep me awake at night. So I found Ambica's character like that and I had to get out of my comfort zone for this. Also, the story was very intriguing. So that is what made me say yes."

Talking about the preparations she did for her role in the show, Asha Negi said, "Something different that I did was that I became quite fit for the character. Other than the rest of the preparations. My fitness journey started with this particular project. I also learned how to hold the camera, so that while doing the scenes I don't have to give too much attention to that and it looks very natural. I did a lot of hard work for this character. I used to do workouts twice."

She further added, "Firstly I was not sure if I would become so fit that I would look hot in a bikini. So I started my fitness journey because I wanted to look hot as per the character's demand. So I started doing workouts twice a day. I had to maintain a diet and be on a calorie deficit and that was kind of a huge deal for me because I am a foodie and love to eat food. The moment we wrapped up, I hogged on burgers. I was craving for burgers and pizzas."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.