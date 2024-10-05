Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

Navratri 2024: 6 amazing benefits of fasting 

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, did Aaradhya meet Salman Khan? Truth behind viral video

HomeTelevision

Television

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls her casting couch experience which made her 'disinterested' in her acting career.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 09:08 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’
Asha Negi shares casting couch experience
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Asha Negi rose to fame with the television show Pavithra Rishta and has been impressing the audience with her work since then. However, the actress recently recalled a time when a coordinator tried hard to brainwash her to get her to compromise to get work. 

In a recent interview with Hautterfly, Asha Negi shared her casting couch experience and said, "Back then, there were coordinators. This was some coordinator during that time, some random guy. I ended up meeting. I'm glad that we met and he started talking about television mein ye woh, and I was in my early 20s. He was almost trying to brainwash me that this is what happens and this is how you will grow. He told me, jitne bhi bade TV actors hai, all have done it."

The actress further added that though the coordinator didn't mention anything about compromising herself directly, she sensed his intentions. She then realized that if this is how things work, she is not interested in the career and said, "I told him (friend), ‘If this happens, then I'm not interested’... My friend just said, ‘All this happens; it’s normal.’ He wasn’t shocked at all." 

Asha Negi is recently seen in the web series, Honeymoon Photographer, which was released on Jio Cinema on September 27. In the series, Asha portrayed the character of Ambika Nath, a photographer who captures the honeymoon of her industrialist customers, Adhir and Zoya Irani.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Asha Negi revealed that she lost weight, and went to exercise twice a day to achieve a 'hot figure' to look good in a bikini on screen. The actress also revealed why she chose to say yes to Honeymoon Photographer and said, "I want to do characters that are now challenging, that keep me awake at night. So I found Ambica's character like that and I had to get out of my comfort zone for this. Also, the story was very intriguing. So that is what made me say yes."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi shares video from Vijay Sankalp Yatra, accuses BJP of spreading disease..

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Dilip Kumar gave this advice to Shah Rukh Khan to be a ‘long-lasting’ hero: ‘You have to…’

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

What is toilet seat tax imposed by Himachal govt on urban residents? Know here

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

When Anushka Sharma opened up on ‘catfight’ with Deepika Padukone: ‘We have a history, so…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement