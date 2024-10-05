Asha Negi recalls facing casting couch, says a coordinator tried to brainwash her: ‘Jitne bhi bade TV actors hai…’

Asha Negi recalls her casting couch experience which made her 'disinterested' in her acting career.

Asha Negi rose to fame with the television show Pavithra Rishta and has been impressing the audience with her work since then. However, the actress recently recalled a time when a coordinator tried hard to brainwash her to get her to compromise to get work.

In a recent interview with Hautterfly, Asha Negi shared her casting couch experience and said, "Back then, there were coordinators. This was some coordinator during that time, some random guy. I ended up meeting. I'm glad that we met and he started talking about television mein ye woh, and I was in my early 20s. He was almost trying to brainwash me that this is what happens and this is how you will grow. He told me, jitne bhi bade TV actors hai, all have done it."

The actress further added that though the coordinator didn't mention anything about compromising herself directly, she sensed his intentions. She then realized that if this is how things work, she is not interested in the career and said, "I told him (friend), ‘If this happens, then I'm not interested’... My friend just said, ‘All this happens; it’s normal.’ He wasn’t shocked at all."

Asha Negi is recently seen in the web series, Honeymoon Photographer, which was released on Jio Cinema on September 27. In the series, Asha portrayed the character of Ambika Nath, a photographer who captures the honeymoon of her industrialist customers, Adhir and Zoya Irani.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Asha Negi revealed that she lost weight, and went to exercise twice a day to achieve a 'hot figure' to look good in a bikini on screen. The actress also revealed why she chose to say yes to Honeymoon Photographer and said, "I want to do characters that are now challenging, that keep me awake at night. So I found Ambica's character like that and I had to get out of my comfort zone for this. Also, the story was very intriguing. So that is what made me say yes."

