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Arvind Vekaria, father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagha, veteran Gujarati actor, theatre personality, passes away at 77

Arvind Vekaria's demise has affected the film fraternity, and even CINTAA paid condolences to the departed soul.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 02:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arvind Vekaria, father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagha, veteran Gujarati actor, theatre personality, passes away at 77
Arvind Vekaria with Tanmay Vekaria (Image source: Twitter)
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Veteran Gujarati actor and theatre personality Arvind Vekaria, the father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Tanmay Vekaria, has passed away, drawing condolences from the entertainment fraternity. He was 77.

In a statement shared on social media, the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) expressed grief over the demise of the senior actor and theatre personality. "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of senior actor and theatre personality Mr. Arvind Vekaria #cintaa #condolence #restinpeace #rip," the association wrote in its post.

Our heartfelt condolences to family, friends, and admirers Arvind Vekaria, the respected name in Gujarati theatre and cinema, was known for his significant contributions to the stage as both an actor and director. Over the years, he built a reputation as a prominent figure in Gujarati entertainment and also made appearances in television shows and films. He was the father of actor Tanmay Vekaria, who is widely known for playing Bagha in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Arvind Vekaria, the respected name in Gujarati theatre and cinema, was known for his significant contributions to the stage as both an actor and director. Over the years, he built a reputation as a prominent figure in Gujarati entertainment and also made appearances in television shows and films. He was the father of actor. 

image

Tanmay Vekaria, who is widely known for playing Bagha in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." Vekaria was recognised by audiences for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He is remembered for projects including Gujarati films such as "Yashoda', 'Rupiyo Nach Nachave' and 'Chhanu Chamaklo, besides television appearances, including a role in 'Shaktimaan. 

 

Several members of the entertainment industry, including Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Mukesh Rishi, Puneet Issar, Ronit Roy, Manoj Joshi, Rakesh Bedi and Yashpal Sharma, were tagged in CINTAA's condolence message. The veteran actor's demise comes as a major loss to the Gujarati theatre community, where he was regarded as a respected and influential artist. Fellow actors, fans and members of the film and television fraternity have been paying tribute to his legacy and contribution to the performing arts.

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