Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeTelevision

Television

Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Arun Mashettey has exited Bigg Boss 17, becoming the first finalist to be eliminated.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 09:59 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arun Mashettey, the YouTuber has become the first of the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17 to drop out of the race. The grand finale of the popular reality show is being held in Mumbai and Arun is the first man out. On Sunday night, host Salman Khan announced that the YouTuber had received the fewest votes among all the five finalists, ending his journey. Upon being voted out, Arun said he did not expect to last beyond four weeks.

Hyderabad-based gamer and YouTuber Arun had made it to the final along with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. However, unlike last year, when YouTubers were considered strong contenders, most fans regarded him as the weakest link. Many viewers argued that he was ‘invisible’ throughout the season and should not have made it to the final at all.

Arun was himself surprised when he survived the mid-week elimination last week where Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain became the last contestant to be eliminated from the show before the finale. Arun said he felt it was his time to go that week and was pleasantly surprised that he made it to the final.

Arun is a social media influencer, YouTuber and gamer, with over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and a million followers on Instagram. He began his foray in social media during the lockdown when he made his first ever gaming video in 2021. From then on, it was a steady rise for him as he amassed a sizable popularity. The 25-year-old is married to a French woman named Malak and the two have a daughter as well.

Arun’s vlogs on his YouTube channel give a glimpse of his king-size lifestyle. He lives lives in a lavish flat in Hyderabad with his family and often posts videos of himself enjoying the finer things of life. His stint in Bigg Boss is only going to enhance that further.

The winner of Bigg Boss 17 will be crowned later on Sunday night.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE