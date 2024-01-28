Arun Mashettey becomes first finalist to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 finale, says didn't expect to last over 4 weeks

Arun Mashettey has exited Bigg Boss 17, becoming the first finalist to be eliminated.

Arun Mashettey, the YouTuber has become the first of the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17 to drop out of the race. The grand finale of the popular reality show is being held in Mumbai and Arun is the first man out. On Sunday night, host Salman Khan announced that the YouTuber had received the fewest votes among all the five finalists, ending his journey. Upon being voted out, Arun said he did not expect to last beyond four weeks.

Hyderabad-based gamer and YouTuber Arun had made it to the final along with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. However, unlike last year, when YouTubers were considered strong contenders, most fans regarded him as the weakest link. Many viewers argued that he was ‘invisible’ throughout the season and should not have made it to the final at all.

Arun was himself surprised when he survived the mid-week elimination last week where Ankita’s husband Vicky Jain became the last contestant to be eliminated from the show before the finale. Arun said he felt it was his time to go that week and was pleasantly surprised that he made it to the final.

Arun is a social media influencer, YouTuber and gamer, with over 4 lakh subscribers on YouTube and a million followers on Instagram. He began his foray in social media during the lockdown when he made his first ever gaming video in 2021. From then on, it was a steady rise for him as he amassed a sizable popularity. The 25-year-old is married to a French woman named Malak and the two have a daughter as well.

Arun’s vlogs on his YouTube channel give a glimpse of his king-size lifestyle. He lives lives in a lavish flat in Hyderabad with his family and often posts videos of himself enjoying the finer things of life. His stint in Bigg Boss is only going to enhance that further.

The winner of Bigg Boss 17 will be crowned later on Sunday night.