Arshi Khan says 'I am really scared' after knowing Sonali Phogat was forcefully made to consume drugs

Credit: Sonali Phogat/Instagram

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa, on Monday night. Earlier, it was assumed that the actress suffered a major heart attack. However, as per the latest update by Goa Police, the actress was drugged by her two associates while she was partying in Goa.

Arshi Khan, who was also one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house, has reacted to the news. The actress had demanded justice for Sonali. While speaking to ETimes, the actress said, “Not just during Bigg Boss but after the show too we have been there for each other. We had spent a lot of time together. She pampered me like a mother and often said, 'Tu umar mein badi hai, harkaton mein nahi'. Whenever I used to go for shoots, she checked on me. She was very protective about me and my well-being."

After watching the viral video in which Sudhir Sangwan can be seen taking her out of a restaurant, Arshi said, “In recent times, we have had less conversations. I'm really scared looking at the viral video. I am not sure if it was her. But my inner soul is cursing the culprit, they can't escape karma, and our law. I feel like I have lost someone close to me. I'm really disappointed and disturbed. Trust me she was such a beautiful soul that if they would have asked her for money, she would have given it to them easily. Then why kill her? I'm sure there is a big picture behind it and I really pray to God, she gets justice.”

Meanwhile, Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and close aide Sukhwinder Singh admitted to spiking the BJP leader’s water during a party sometime before her death, which caused her to feel uneasy and uncomfortable at the party. The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.” During the investigation of her death, the CCTV footage of the restaurant was examined by the investigating officer and it was found that Sagwan was forcefully making Phogat drink "obnoxious chemical" mixed with water from a water bottle. The two men were seen taking Phogat to the washroom of the restaurant around 4.30 am on August 23 and the three of them were inside the toilet for two hours, he said.