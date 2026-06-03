‘Arrest Shilpa Shinde’: Men’s rights NGO seeks action after actress says she filed 'false' sexual harassment case against producer

A men's rights organisation has demanded Shilpa Shinde's arrest after the actress admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed during her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! dispute was false.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has once again found herself in the spotlight after comments made during a recent podcast sparked widespread debate. Her remarks about the long-standing Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! controversy have now prompted a men's rights organisation to demand legal action against her.

The controversy erupted after Shilpa revealed details about her legal battle with the makers of the popular sitcom during an appearance on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Following her statements, the Delhi-based men's rights organisation NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs publicly urged the Mumbai Police to take action against the actress.

The organisation shared a post on X, alleging that Shilpa had filed a false sexual harassment complaint against the show's producer and calling for legal proceedings in the matter. The post quickly gained attention online, triggering strong reactions from social media users.

Many internet users criticised the actress, with some demanding strict action and others suggesting that the producer should pursue legal remedies for alleged reputational damage.

The renewed controversy stems from Shilpa's claim that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed years ago against producer Sanjay Kohli was not rooted in actual misconduct. During the podcast, she said she resorted to filing the case because she felt she had no alternative at the time and later reached a settlement in the dispute.

She also stated that the matter was eventually resolved, following which her pending payments were cleared. According to Shilpa, her relationship with the makers has improved over the years, and there is no longer any animosity between the two sides.

The original dispute dates back to 2016 when Shilpa exited Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! despite being one of its most popular faces as Angoori Bhabhi. The fallout led to a public and legal battle, with the actress accusing the makers of unfair treatment and harassment, while the producers alleged that she had violated contractual obligations.

The dispute became one of the television industry's most talked-about controversies and remained in the headlines for months.

Interestingly, years after the fallout, Shilpa recently returned to the show, marking a surprising full-circle moment in a controversy that once dominated entertainment news.