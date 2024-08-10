Twitter
'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

Armaan Malik has reacted to the viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik during the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'
Armaan Malik-Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik
YouTuber Armaan Malik has reached the viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing his wife Payal Malik. Armaan along with his wives, Payal and Kritika participated in the recent Bigg Boss OTT 3. Kritika and Ranvir were among the finalists of the show. During the grand finale, Ranvir was seen hugging and kissing Kritika. This clip with Armaan's reaction went viral on social media. 

Days after the finale, Armaan reacted to the viral clip. In one of the recent vlogs, Armaan requested netizens to change their perception and said that Ranvir has always treated them like their kids.

Armaan said, "Pehli baat toh aapke soch aur ankhe dono hi galat hain. Wo insaan, 52 saal ka, itna respect karte hain. Apne bachon ke tarha usne mujhe aur Kritika ko treat kiya. Jab Kritika ghar jaa rahi thi, taab ye insaan ekdam fast uthke aaya, aur Kritika ke gale lag raha tha. Aur apne dekha hi hoga, Bollywood mein itne bade bade superstars hain, gale lagte hain, side hug karta hi hain (First of all, both your thinking and your perception are wrong. That person has immense respect for us. He treated Kritika and me like his own children. When Kritika was leaving the house, he quickly got up and hugged her. And as you must have seen, even the biggest superstars in Bollywood give hugs and side hugs—it’s a common gesture)."

Watch the viral video

When Armaan Malik was slammed for promoting polygamy in BB OTT 3

During the press conference episode, Armaan and Kritika faced blunt questions over their relationship. One of the reporters asked Armaan, "Iss rishte ko kya naam de (What should we call your relationship)" Armaan replied, "Kuch rishte aise hote hai, jinka naam hi nahi hote (There are few relationships who are named or categorised)." Another journalist criticised Armaan for giving a lecture on ethics.

One of the journalists slammed Kritika Malik for cheating on her own best friend, Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, and said "Payal ki majboori ka fayda uthaya hai (You have taken advantage of Payal's conditions)." Kritika admitted that she fell in love with Armaan and decided to get married, but then the journalist compared her to a dayan (witch).

As far as BB OTT 3 is concerned, Kritika Malik was the fourth runner-up of the show. Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy beating Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika and Sai Ketan Rao.

