Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Before Rise And Fall, Arjun Bijlani won the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 07:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Arjun Bijlani on Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal
After seven weeks and 42 exciting episodes, the reality show Rise And Fall had its Grand Finale episode on Friday, October 17. Arjun Bijlani defeated Aarush Bhola, Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshit to win the first season of Rise And Fall and took home the cash prize of Rs 28 lakh and trophy. The last episode also saw the eliminated contestants in attendance - Pawan Singh, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Anaya Bangar, Noorin Sha, Bali, and Kubbra Sait.

One of the most talked about contestants in the show was Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in 2020. The ex-couple separated in June 2022, and in March 2025, their divorce was formally granted by mutual consent. Dhanashree even talked about her relationship with Yuzvendra few times in the show.

After winning the show, when Arjun was asked if he thinks that Dhanashree used her divorce for the game, he told Hindustan Times, "She spoke about her personal life out in the open, I would have never done that. Sometimes people forget that even in a competitive environment, we're still human. Showing care shouldn't be seen as weakness. She said quite a few things - about parties and more. I want to understand, why is it such a taboo for guys to hang out and party? Having said that, even if she was lying or doing all that for the game, how would I know? I was just being considerate."

In Rise And Fall, Arbaz had shockingly asked Dhanashree to give only side hugs to other people. When Arjun was asked his opinion about the same, the Left Right Left actor stated, "When I got to know what all he had said, I told him, 'She’s not your girlfriend or someone important to you.' Arbaaz doesn’t get to make such comments. But when I saw that Dhanashree herself wasn't reacting, who am I to interfere? I knew certain things, but who am I to say anything or come between them? As a friend, I wanted to clarify misunderstandings but also respected their wish to keep certain things private. I made sure nobody told that particular part to others. That was the way they wanted to play the game, and I never interfered because it wasn't my zone."

This isn't the first reality show that Arjun has won. In 2021, he won the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season also featured famous TV names such as Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
