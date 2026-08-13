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Arjun Bijlani says Mouni Roy is going through a 'tough phase', talks about dating rumours

Arjun Bijlani has dismissed dating rumours with Mouni Roy and revealed that the actress is going through a “tough phase” amid several claims about her personal life.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Arjun Bijlani says Mouni Roy is going through a 'tough phase', talks about dating rumours
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    Actor Arjun Bijlani has spoken out in support of his close friend Mouni Roy amid several rumours and claims surrounding her personal life. The actor also addressed speculation about their relationship and made it clear that there is no romantic angle between them.

    Arjun says Mouni is going through a tough phase

    Speaking to Telly Talk India, Arjun said that Mouni has been dealing with a difficult period in her life. He also suggested that people have been spreading false stories about the actress. He said, "She (Mouni) is going through a tough phase in her life."

    Arjun further said, "Someone or the other has been trying to defame Mouni. I don’t know who."

    The actor also spoke about some of the recent claims made about Mouni. He said, "First, there were some comments about her sexuality, then someone said something about her drinking. I mean, everyone goes to parties. Everyone enjoys themselves. That’s normal."

    Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on Mouni dating rumours

    Arjun and Mouni have often been seen together, which has led to rumours about their friendship. However, Arjun has now questioned why their close bond is repeatedly given a romantic angle. He explained that the two have worked together, made several videos and spent time together as friends. According to Arjun, they have even gone out for dinner "50 times" and regularly chilled together.

    The actor said he could not understand why people continued to write stories suggesting that there was something more between them.

    Krystle D'Souza also reacted to the rumours

    Arjun revealed that he initially chose to ignore the reports linking him romantically with Mouni. However, his friend Krystle D'Souza eventually reacted to one such report.

    He said, "I initially ignored it, but I think Krystle said, ‘What nonsense,' because she knows me. People who know us obviously commented on the post. So I felt that if my friends were speaking up and I didn't, it would be wrong."

    Arjun's comments come as he continues to defend his long-standing friendship with Mouni.

    Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani’s friendship

    Mouni and Arjun have been friends since their television days. The two worked together on the popular show Naagin and have remained close over the years. They have often been seen together at events and have also shared fun moments on social media.

    Mouni was previously married to businessman Suraj Nambiar, while Arjun is married to Neha Swami. The couple has a son.

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