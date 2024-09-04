Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

SEBI officials complain to Finance Ministry of 'toxic' work culture: Report

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

Meet man who once owned a small garage, now Gurugram's richest man with Rs 66904 crore net worth, his business is...

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claim superstar wants to kill them, is conspiring with Dawood Ibrahim to...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

HomeTelevision

Television

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalled his fond memories with his friends, the late Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:14 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...
Sushant Singh Rajput-Arjun Bijalni-Sidharth Shukla
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arjun Bijlani got emotional recalling his fond memories with his friends, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sidharth Shukla. Recently, Arjun appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. The Naagin actor opened up on his friendship with Sushant and revealed how the late actor's untimely death deeply affected him. “I remember when Sushant passed away, I cried so much because we used to live in the same building. We partied together frequently and would visit each other’s houses,” Arjun shared.

Arjun also revealed that he still has Sushant's vest and keeps it as a memory: "We used to exchange our T-shirts. I still have Sushant’s orange banyan (vest) with me, which we swapped,” Arjun asserted. 

Bharti asked Arjun if he knew Sushant from his early days, and the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor shared fond memories of their time together. He said, “I remember when he bought his new sports bike. He called me, took me for a ride, and I still have the photo from that day.” Arjun admitted that “Namo Namo” is one of his favourite songs, often playing it to reminisce.

Later he remembered Sidharth Shukla and cherished the bond they shared from their early modelling days, “Sidharth and I were very good friends when we used to do modelling. We were part of the same group. I’ve known him since he lived in Mumbai Central and I was in Mahim,” he said. 

Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. Arjun recalled their last meeting, and said, "We ran into each other at a chemist. We ended up talking for half an hour about old times. Just a month later, I got the news of his passing." Arjun concluded “Sidharth is very sweet. I always say ‘is’ because he’s still that person to me.” The actor is currently seen in a reality show Laughter Chefs with Bharti Singh along with other popular personalities like Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, and Nia Sharma.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Shakil Khan: Leading innovation in IT solutions and empowering global business growth through One97 Technologies

Meet man who acquired Rs 718 crore shares of company that has Ratan Tata connection, he is...

Meet man who acquired Rs 718 crore shares of company that has Ratan Tata connection, he is...

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

DNA Auto Awards 2024: Tata Curvv nominated for ‘CAR OF THE YEAR’; check price, features

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

A look at Sultan of Brunei's 7000 luxury cars worth Rs 41500 crore car collection

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement