Arjun Bijlani recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla, reveals he still has Sushant Singh Rajput's...

Arjun Bijlani recalled his fond memories with his friends, the late Sidharth Shukla and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Arjun Bijlani got emotional recalling his fond memories with his friends, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sidharth Shukla. Recently, Arjun appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. The Naagin actor opened up on his friendship with Sushant and revealed how the late actor's untimely death deeply affected him. “I remember when Sushant passed away, I cried so much because we used to live in the same building. We partied together frequently and would visit each other’s houses,” Arjun shared.

Arjun also revealed that he still has Sushant's vest and keeps it as a memory: "We used to exchange our T-shirts. I still have Sushant’s orange banyan (vest) with me, which we swapped,” Arjun asserted.

Bharti asked Arjun if he knew Sushant from his early days, and the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor shared fond memories of their time together. He said, “I remember when he bought his new sports bike. He called me, took me for a ride, and I still have the photo from that day.” Arjun admitted that “Namo Namo” is one of his favourite songs, often playing it to reminisce.

Later he remembered Sidharth Shukla and cherished the bond they shared from their early modelling days, “Sidharth and I were very good friends when we used to do modelling. We were part of the same group. I’ve known him since he lived in Mumbai Central and I was in Mahim,” he said.

Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. Arjun recalled their last meeting, and said, "We ran into each other at a chemist. We ended up talking for half an hour about old times. Just a month later, I got the news of his passing." Arjun concluded “Sidharth is very sweet. I always say ‘is’ because he’s still that person to me.” The actor is currently seen in a reality show Laughter Chefs with Bharti Singh along with other popular personalities like Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, and Nia Sharma.