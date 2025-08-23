Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of him participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19: 'Let me...'

Instead of Bigg Boss 19, Arjun Bijlani will be a part of another reality show Rise & Fall, which will be hosted by Ashneer Grover on Amazon MX Player.

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has finally cleared the air, saying that he is neither doing Bigg Boss 19 nor getting a divorce. The rumours started when Arjun recently dropped an emotional video on his Instagram handle in which he talked about his wife and son. He revealed that he has made a "tough decision" in life, making people believe that he might be getting a divorce from his better half, Neha Swami.

A visually serious Arjun was heard saying in the clip: "Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son. They have always been with me. They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you."

On Saturday, August 23, Arjun took to his Instagram, shared a romantic video with his wife Neha, and wrote, "Every word I said in the last video I meant it. But I said don’t speculate so let me clear it that neither am I doing bb nor am I getting divorced. Just here to RISE!!!! PS: Watch out this space on Monday."

As per his latest post, it seems that Arjun has been roped in as one of the contestants in the forthcoming reality show Rise & Fall. A source from the production told IANS that the actor will be a part of the Amazon MX Player show hosted by Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show Shark Tank India.

READ | Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...