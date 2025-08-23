Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar blasts podcasters for guests who 'spew venom' on film industry: 'Scary revelations about people's death...'

'Rohit Sharma's fanbase...': BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla makes BIG statement on Hardik Pandya facing booing as MI captain

Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works

Does alcohol expire? Here’s how long rum, vodka, beer, tequila, wine last

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set in Italy

'Their stories become...': RCB management breaks silence on deadly Chinnaswamy stampede after IPL 2025 win

Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of him participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19: 'Let me...'

Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Man loses nearly Rs 2 lakh after getting wedding invite on WhatsApp, here's how the scam works

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Know how new fraud works

Does alcohol expire? Here’s how long rum, vodka, beer, tequila, wine last

Does alcohol expire? Here’s how long rum, vodka, beer, tequila, wine last

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online, WATCH viral video

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of him participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19: 'Let me...'

Instead of Bigg Boss 19, Arjun Bijlani will be a part of another reality show Rise & Fall, which will be hosted by Ashneer Grover on Amazon MX Player.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 08:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Arjun Bijlani reacts to reports of him participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19: 'Let me...'
Arjun Bijlani/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani has finally cleared the air, saying that he is neither doing Bigg Boss 19 nor getting a divorce. The rumours started when Arjun recently dropped an emotional video on his Instagram handle in which he talked about his wife and son. He revealed that he has made a "tough decision" in life, making people believe that he might be getting a divorce from his better half, Neha Swami.

A visually serious Arjun was heard saying in the clip: "Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son. They have always been with me. They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you."

On Saturday, August 23, Arjun took to his Instagram, shared a romantic video with his wife Neha, and wrote, "Every word I said in the last video I meant it. But I said don’t speculate so let me clear it that neither am I doing bb nor am I getting divorced. Just here to RISE!!!! PS: Watch out this space on Monday."

As per his latest post, it seems that Arjun has been roped in as one of the contestants in the forthcoming reality show Rise & Fall. A source from the production told IANS that the actor will be a part of the Amazon MX Player show hosted by Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show Shark Tank India.

READ | Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all about his family, net worth
Frank Caprio dies at 88: Why was he called America's 'nicest judge'? Know all ab
'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax, files police complaint
'Tired of proving I’m alive': Raza Murad falls victim to death hoax
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to marry boyfriend
'This is epic': Viral video shows volcano erupting right after woman agrees to m
Is viral Taj Mahal video really showing Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s graves? Here’s the reality
Is viral Taj Mahal video really showing Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s graves? Here’s the
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE