Arjun Bijlani reacts to dating rumours with Mouni Roy, slams clickbait pages

jun Bijlani has rubbished rumours of dating Mouni Roy, saying they have been friends for over 15 years and that he was only supporting her during a difficult phase.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has strongly denied rumours claiming that he is dating actress Mouni Roy. Issuing an official statement, the actor said the reports were completely baseless and accused gossip pages of turning a 15-year friendship into a headline for clicks.

How the rumours started

The speculation began after several entertainment portals and gossip pages claimed that Arjun and Mouni were secretly dating. The reports pointed to their recent public appearances together and Arjun's presence by Mouni's side during what was described as a difficult phase in her life. Their long-standing friendship was soon portrayed as a romantic relationship, with multiple social media posts suggesting the two actors were more than "just friends."

As the rumours gained momentum online, Arjun decided to address them publicly.

Arjun Bijlani dismisses dating claims

In a strongly worded statement, the actor criticised clickbait pages for creating false narratives. "Dear clickbait pages, two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline."

Explaining why he had recently been spending time with Mouni, Arjun clarified that he was simply supporting a close friend. "Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time," he wrote.

'Not every friendship needs a romantic angle'

The actor urged media pages to verify facts before publishing stories and reminded them that friendships should not automatically be linked to romance. "Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let's be responsible with the narratives we create," he said.

Arjun also expressed disappointment over misleading reports published in the name of entertainment, adding that every interaction between a man and a woman should not be turned into a dating rumour.

Appeals for responsible journalism

Concluding his statement, Arjun appealed to media outlets to be more responsible while reporting on celebrities' personal lives.

"We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't," he wrote.

His statement has effectively put an end to the rumours, making it clear that his bond with Mouni Roy is one of friendship and nothing more.