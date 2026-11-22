Arjun Bijlani has reacted to netizens accusing him of body-shaming his wife, which has left netizens impressed.

Actor Arjun Bijlani has hit back at trolls accusing him of body-shaming his wife, Neha, on the reality show Pati Patni aur Panga 2. In the age of social media, anyone and everyone has the right to comment on anything. A clip from the show is now going viral, and trolls got the perfect content to put the Naagin actor in the spot. A netizen tried to shame the actor, accusing him of insulting his wife on national television. Arjun noticed the narrative and decided to put an end to it. His reply left the internet impressed.

What is the clip Arjun is receiving hate for?

In the clip, Arjun is seen interacting with the host, Munawar Faruqui, discussing his wife Neha's food habits. Arjun jokingly took a dig at his wife and said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai" (Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but keeps eating for sixteen)." Mrs Bijlani looked uncomfortable following the remark. Then, Divyanka Tripathi, who is on the show with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, stepped in to ease the situation. Divyanka said that if Neha eats, they all eat. She was also later seen sharing a pizza with Neha. This clip went viral, with netizens saying that his choice of words was insensitive. A few of them even asked why he would make such comments about his wife publicly.

We spoke about food habits I wasn’t body shaming her . Ul look at everything from a negative lense . Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else . I don’t care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife . So I will continue telling her what’s good for her and she can do the same to me . That’s why we are together for 23 years . Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on . Baaki Aapki ki marzi . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 22, 2026

Arjun Bijlani's savage reply to trolls

In one of the tweets, a netizen brutally slammed Arjun. However, he noticed the post and decided to put an end to the unnecessary targeting. He wrote, "We spoke about food habits; I wasn't body-shaming her. Ul look at everything from a negative lense. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me. That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki ki marzi. (sic)"

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