Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on divorce rumours with Neha Swami after his cryptic video went viral: 'It was a little mischievous'

Arjun Bijlani admitted that his promotional tactic backfired on him when his fans started speculating about his divorce from his wife, Neha Swami. In an interview, Arjun Bijlani shared how shocked he was when people started speculating about his divorce after the video went viral.

TV actor and host Arjun Bijlani has now opened up about his emotional and cryptic Instagram post that went viral earlier this week. Many speculated that Arjun Bijlani was prepping to divorce his wife, Neha Swami, and that is why he posted a video as a hint for his fans. Arjun Bijlani, in a video posted on Instagram, spoke about tough decisions and taking a new, different path in life. Now, in a new interview, Arjun Bijlani has clarified that his emotional video was nothing more than promotional content to create hype for his upcoming reality show Rise and Fall.

Arjun Bijlani breaks silence on divorce rumours with Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani admitted that his promotional tactic backfired on him when his fans started speculating about his divorce from his wife, Neha Swami. In an interview with ANI, Arjun Bijlani shared how shocked he was when people started speculating about his divorce after the video went viral.

“I thought the speculation would be for a show only. I never expected people to think that there’s a divorce going on. So, that was a little too much,” Arjun Bijlani said.

Arjun Bijlani, looking back on the risk he took while promoting his show, referred to the incident as one of his "mischievous" activities. "But a lot of people understood that it’s a show because I said don’t speculate anything (referring to the video). If I hadn’t said that, it would have seemed like there was a personal problem here. However, many people believed that there was a personal issue. It was a little mischievous, no doubt,” he said.

Arjun Bijlani further clarified that rumours about his divorce would not have surfaced if there had been no delay in the teaser release of his upcoming show Rise and Fall.

Arjun Bijlani was quoted as saying, "I never thought that there would be a divorce. I thought there would be some speculation about what he is doing. Is it something to do with some show? Because the teaser was supposed to drop. That’s why I did that post because the teaser was supposed to come out the next day," adding, "But due to some technical reason, it didn’t come out the next day. So, there was a little problem there. Otherwise, the teaser would have come immediately, and there wouldn’t have been any speculation. However, it was suddenly delayed due to a technical issue, and I had already posted my video. So, then it went a little haywire."

What is Amazon MX Player new show Rise and Fall about?

Rise and Fall is a high-stakes competition that will feature 16 contestants battling for power in a divided house, where social hierarchy and strategic gameplay determine their fate. Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has come on board as the host, and the list of contestants includes Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Varma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and others.

Rise and Fall is set to premiere exclusively at Amazon MX Player from September 6, 2025.

READ | Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested