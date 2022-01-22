'Are they dating?': Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together at restaurant, fans react

Star kids Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday night were stopped at the same restaurant, at Bandra in Mumbai. After their video went viral, fans are assuming that they might be dating.

Palak Tiwari, who is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan while coming out from a restaurant on Friday night. They went back in the same car, the video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen hiding her face because of which people started trolling her.

Watch video:

In another video, Palak can be seen coming from out of the restaurant. As soon as the clip circulated, people started assuming that they are dating. One of the social media user mentioned, “Kuch toh gadbad hai daya,” another wrote, “Wese itni actress h Bollywood main pr ibrahimkhan ko palak tiwari mili hn thk lgti palak tiwari famous kr diya jaani Hardy sandhu ne pr maa shewta tiwari ki trh khoobsurat talenter nahi h.”

The third person wrote, “Are they dating,” the fourth one said, “They look good together.” One of the users said that Palak is lucky, he wrote, “iya dono date kr ek duje no way waah palak tiwari ki kismat chamak gai waah bade actor logo ko pata te yeh paise wale ko sb paisi h dekh pyar shaadi krti h.”

Watch video:

Palak Tiwari is one of the most glamorous star kids that we have in India. However, Shweta Tiwari regrets the fact that she could not provide Palak with much beyond her support because she primarily belongs to a different industry.

“I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry and she is going to enter the film industry,” Shweta told IANS.

“The way of working in these two industries are absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Palak’s upcoming film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is based on true events. The story is about an employee, Rosie who worked at a call centre called Saffron in Gurgaon, India. One day Rosie stops coming to the office, the plot twist here is that she had died eight years back!